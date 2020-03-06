Search

Advanced search

Video

Couple who captured video of hounds mauling deer on hunt feel 'threatened' after dead badger left on drive

PUBLISHED: 07:08 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 06 March 2020

Two pensioners who exposed ‘illegal’ hunt practices say they feel threatened after a dead badger mysteriously appeared on their property. Photo: Margaret Langran

Two pensioners who exposed 'illegal' hunt practices say they feel threatened after a dead badger mysteriously appeared on their property. Photo: Margaret Langran

Archant

Two pensioners who shared shocking footage of hunting hounds mauling a deer say they feel threatened after a dead badger appeared on their property.

Mrs Langran said she suspected the badger was roadkill that was placed on her driveway. Photo: Margaret LangranMrs Langran said she suspected the badger was roadkill that was placed on her driveway. Photo: Margaret Langran

Margaret Langran, 68, said the bloody body of a badger was left on her driveway just one day after she shared a video of a hunt to this newspaper.

Mrs Langran, a hunt monitor from Geldeston, captured horrific footage of the moment hunting hounds from the Waveney Harriers chased and mauled a muntjac deer for more than a minute in Frostenden.

It is against the law for hunters to pursue any mammal with the use of more than two hounds, though the Waveney Harriers claim they were on a legal scent hunt before their dogs became distracted by saboteurs.

The group has firmly denied having any involvement with the dead badger on Mrs Langran's doorstep.

Mrs Langran and her husband, Joe, say this is not the first time they have faced such warnings. Photo: Margaret LangranMrs Langran and her husband, Joe, say this is not the first time they have faced such warnings. Photo: Margaret Langran

She said: "It happened the day after the Eastern Daily Press published the story [Thursday, February 27].

WATCH: Horrible moment deer is mauled by hounds during a hunt



"I don't know who did it and can't blame anyone but it must be a bloodsport enthusiast. They are trying to threaten us."

It is not the first time that Mrs Langran and her husband, Joe, have faced similar incidents.

"In the past we have had foxes laid in our drive, the body parts of hares, and rotten eggs thrown over my car," Mrs Langran said.

However the pensioners said they won't let this deter their efforts to monitor hunts and expose illegal practice.

She said: "It is nasty and people should know better. But we certainly won't let it intimidate us as otherwise we would have finished our monitoring long ago.

"It just makes us stronger. There is no excuse for hunting, and I would urge anyone reading this to come out with us [monitoring] and see what is really involved in a hunt."

Chris McDaniel, an organiser of the Waveney Harrier hunts, said the incident was nothing to do with the group.

"There is no way we would do anything like that," he said.

"We would totally condemn that, it's disgusting. I think even Margaret would agree we wouldn't do something like that."

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Rush hour ‘carnage’ following lane closure on A47

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘Do not walk home alone’: Schools’ warning after boy asked to get in van

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple who captured video of hounds mauling deer on hunt feel ‘threatened’ after dead badger left on drive

Two pensioners who exposed ‘illegal’ hunt practices say they feel threatened after a dead badger mysteriously appeared on their property. Photo: Margaret Langran

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Sisters pay back hospice ‘guardian angels’ to boost palliative care

Bucket list goal: Mum Kate Hannant (centre) wanted to go to Mexico.That wasn't possible so sisters Amanda Churcher (left) and Lisa Taylor took her for pina coladas at Pedros restaurant in Norwich Picture: Contributed

Parents’ meningitis warning after ‘miracle’ baby’s fight to recovery

Zachary Dorsett was only two months old when he was rushed into hospital after contracting meningitis. Picture: Rachael Kerry
Drive 24