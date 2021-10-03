Norfolk pension campaigners to stage demonstration aboard open top bus

Published: 6:00 PM October 3, 2021

Pension Action in Norfolk members will be holding a demonstration in Norwich city centre on Monday - Credit: Archant

Campaigners fighting changes to women's pensions will be out in force on Monday as they take to the streets of Norwich for their latest demonstration.

The Norfolk Broads Pensions Group - otherwise known as Pension Action in Norfolk - has planned an unusual protest through the city centre as it continues to raise the profile of the issue.

It will see group members meet at Chapelfield Gardens from 10am before leading their protest around the city on the open top sightseeing bus - which has been hired for the occasion.

The campaign group is made up of women born in the 1950s who were left with an extra six years to receive their state pension after the age was changed to come into line with men.

A PAIN spokeswoman said: "We do not have a problem with the pension age coming into line with men, it is the way it has been handled."