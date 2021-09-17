Mum and son,10, running 5k every week for homelessness charity

Published: 7:01 AM September 17, 2021 Updated: 7:34 AM September 17, 2021

Penny McIntosh and her son Louis,10, from Garboldisham are hoping to raise £2,021 for charity Shelter. - Credit: Penny McIntosh

A mum and her 10-year-old son have been running every weekend this year through rain and sun to raise awareness and money for people that are homeless.

Penny McIntosh and her son Louis,10, have taken to the roads of Garboldisham and East Harling in a bid to raise funds for housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

The pair started their 5K challenge on January 3 and have been running every weekend for nine months after feeling compelled to do more following an event at Norwich Cathedral about homelessness in the region.

Mrs McIntosh said Louis met and spoke directly with people affected by homelessness and were "shocked" to hear about their stories.

She said: "Louis and his friend Charlie chatted to a young man who had been homeless and they heard how scary and dangerous it is to be on the streets.

"They also chatted to a young woman who’s dad became homeless after a gambling and drinking addiction. This really shocked the boys to hear how her very normal family changed so quickly.

The pair have also encouraged friends and family to join their challenge. - Credit: Penny McIntosh

"During the first lockdown, the slogan '#stay home, stay safe', had Louis and I reflecting often on how people on the streets must feel, when they can’t even follow that simple advice."

That conversation, combined with the families' love of fitness challenges, prompted them to start running to help "make the lives of all the homeless people who couldn't 'stay home stay safe' a bit better", Mrs McIntosh said.

She added: "We have all learnt lots more about resilience, and felt this was something we didn’t want to lose post Covid.

"We have run through floods, rain, wind, hot sun, and have even remembered to run when we have visited friends and family in other counties, or when we went on holiday to Bournemouth.

"Uncle Matt, Auntie Lisa, cousins William, Tom, Christina and Alfie have all joined in on a few runs and so has his dad and even his little brother Keston, who’s three."

The pair have also encouraged friends and family to join their challenge, including three-year-old Keston. - Credit: Penny McIntosh

The pair are hoping to raise £2,021 and are looking for a boost in fundraising, they have so far reached £890.

To donate to their cause visit their JustGiving page.