Warning over ‘fake penalty charge’ roads scam email
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 16 September 2020
Motorists are being urged not to get caught out by a penalty charge scam on the roads.
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following a spate of incidents where people have received a fake penalty charge email.
A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We’ve seen a number of reports of people receiving this fake penalty charge email.
“The email claims the recipient has driven on a road that has a charging scheme and as such a penalty is payable.
“Note, however, that it does not give details of the vehicle, the location, nor the date or time of the incident.
“If you receive the same or a similar email, do not click the link.
“This is a phishing scam designed to steal your personal information and money.
“If you receive it, forward the email to report@phishing.gov.uk”
