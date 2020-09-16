Search

Warning over ‘fake penalty charge’ roads scam email

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 16 September 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning following report people have been receiving this fake Penalty Charge email. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning following report people have been receiving this fake Penalty Charge email. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Motorists are being urged not to get caught out by a penalty charge scam on the roads.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following a spate of incidents where people have received a fake penalty charge email.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We’ve seen a number of reports of people receiving this fake penalty charge email.

“The email claims the recipient has driven on a road that has a charging scheme and as such a penalty is payable.

“Note, however, that it does not give details of the vehicle, the location, nor the date or time of the incident.

“If you receive the same or a similar email, do not click the link.

“This is a phishing scam designed to steal your personal information and money.

“If you receive it, forward the email to report@phishing.gov.uk”

