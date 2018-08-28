Search

Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries after being hit by scooter

PUBLISHED: 11:21 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 20 January 2019

Victoria Road in Diss. GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has suffered life-changing injuries after being hit by a scooter which mounted a pavement in Diss.

The incident occurred at 4.45pm on Friday, January 18 on Victoria Road after a white scooter collided with the pedestrian.

South Norfolk Police appealed on Twitter for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward, and said the victim suffered life-changing injuries in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage of it, is urged to contact South Norfolk Police by calling PC 1679 Vince on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

