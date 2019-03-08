Search

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

PUBLISHED: 13:24 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 19 September 2019

The A140 has been closed following a serious accident at Long Stratton. Picture: Google

The A140 has been closed following a serious accident at Long Stratton. Picture: Google

Archant

The A140 has been closed to traffic at Long Stratton after an accident that has left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called at 11.40am to reports of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian close to the junction between the A140 and the Hill Farm Road entrance to Churchfields.

Paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene of the accident in which the male pedestrian had sustained serious arm and leg injuries.

The accident occurred to the north of Long Stratton on the busy Norwich to Ipswich road, just as it becomes a 30mph limit section.

The A140 has been closed from the new Hempnall roundabout to Swan Lane in the centre of Long Stratton and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Long tailbacks of stationary traffic have built up in the area and motorists have being advised to avoid the seek alternative routes.

More to follow

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map

