Man killed after collision with double-decker bus on A146 named

Published: 10:48 AM October 22, 2021

A man who was killed on the A146 after he was hit by a double-decker bus has been named.

Police were called just before 7pm on Wednesday, October 13, to reports a pedestrian had been involved in a collision on the A146 at Framingham Pigot.

He has since been named locally as Gary Ibbotson.

The incident happened on the approach to the Trowse junction near to the Trumpery Lane turning when a double-decker bus travelling towards Norwich collided with Mr Ibbotson, aged in his 60s.

He received treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus was carrying passengers at the time of the incident, but no one else was injured.

The road was closed, but reopened at around 12.30am on October 14.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen the pedestrian prior to the incident.