Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:39 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 03 February 2019

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Archant

A pedestrian has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a crash involving a car in Wisbech.

A pedestrian has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech.A pedestrian has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that someone was hit by a Silver Golf Blue Motion, on North Street at 2.20pm on Sunday.

The victim has been left with serious and potentially life-changing injuries and an air ambulance attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Please avoid North Street as the road is closed, and will be for some time while we carry out the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police issue warning after crash closes road for more than an hour

Norfolk police were called to the accident on Saturday, February 2, at the A148 at Fakenham, close to the Shell garage. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘This has devastated me’ – Enthusiast gutted by loss of 9/11 NYPD command vehicle and classic cars in brutal fire

The major fire damage caused to the classic vehicles at Boasts Industrial Park in Worlingham. Mr Boast with one of the destroyed vehicles. Pictures: Mick Howes

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘We can’t train on it so why should the opposing team train on it’ - Lynn boss after pitch ‘hijack’

Angry scenes at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists