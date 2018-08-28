Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

A pedestrian has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a crash involving a car in Wisbech.

A pedestrian has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that someone was hit by a Silver Golf Blue Motion, on North Street at 2.20pm on Sunday.

The victim has been left with serious and potentially life-changing injuries and an air ambulance attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Please avoid North Street as the road is closed, and will be for some time while we carry out the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.