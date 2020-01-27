Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

A 16-year-old boy had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a bus amid rush hour traffic in Norwich.

At around 4.55pm on Monday, police were called to Newmarket Road, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the boy suffered "minor bruising" as a result of the incident, but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precautionary measure.

As a result of the incident the city area was plunged into traffic chaos, with significant tailbacks building in the area while emergency services dealt with the aftermath.

Witnesses described heavy traffic build-up, with the collision exacerbating the usual rush-hour congestion.

One witness said: "The whole city was grid-locked."

The incident also resulted in significant delays to bus services.

Police traffic control remained on scene until shortly after 6pm.