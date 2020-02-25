Pedestrian injured in city centre crash

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A woman has been injured in a crash in a city centre street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Officers were called to Cattle Market Street in Norwich at 3.27pm today (Tuesday February, 25).

A car was in collision with a female pedestrian.

Norfolk Police said she sustained minor injuries and ambulance were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

Trainee firemen who happened to be in the area also assisted and temporarily blocked the road.