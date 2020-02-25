Search

Pedestrian injured in city centre crash

PUBLISHED: 16:05 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 25 February 2020

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A woman has been injured in a crash in a city centre street.

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Officers were called to Cattle Market Street in Norwich at 3.27pm today (Tuesday February, 25).

A car was in collision with a female pedestrian.

Norfolk Police said she sustained minor injuries and ambulance were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

Trainee firemen who happened to be in the area also assisted and temporarily blocked the road.

