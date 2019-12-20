Drivers warned after pedestrian suffers serious leg injuries in crash
PUBLISHED: 10:22 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 20 December 2019
Archant
A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car.
The 23-year-old was involved in the collision, which occurred on Benacre Road, Ellough, near Beccles, at around 9.40pm on November 1.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Police have now warned drivers they will continue to carry out proactive patrols to address reports of anti-social behaviour related to vehicles in the area.
Officers had been called to the collision by the East of England Ambulance Service.
A 24-year-old man from Winterton was subsequently identified and reported for careless driving and failing to report a collision.
Comments have been disabled on this article.