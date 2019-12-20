Drivers warned after pedestrian suffers serious leg injuries in crash

A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car.

The 23-year-old was involved in the collision, which occurred on Benacre Road, Ellough, near Beccles, at around 9.40pm on November 1.

Suffolk Police have now warned drivers they will continue to carry out proactive patrols to address reports of anti-social behaviour related to vehicles in the area.

Officers had been called to the collision by the East of England Ambulance Service.

A 24-year-old man from Winterton was subsequently identified and reported for careless driving and failing to report a collision.