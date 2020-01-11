Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision
PUBLISHED: 22:33 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:43 11 January 2020
Archant
A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car.
Police were called to an incident this evening outside Greggs on Mere Street in Diss.
Officers said the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
Witnesses are being asked to come forward by calling PC 1350 Linocoln by calling 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.