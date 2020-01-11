Search

Advanced search

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

PUBLISHED: 22:33 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:43 11 January 2020

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Archant

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car.

Police were called to an incident this evening outside Greggs on Mere Street in Diss.

Officers said the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward by calling PC 1350 Linocoln by calling 101.

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Motorcyclist dies in A140 crash

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene following the fire on Prince of Wales Road PIC: Peter Walsh.

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

‘Not accurate enough, not brave enough’ - Farke pulls no punches after City’s sorry 4-0 United rout

Tim Krul hauls down Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams to concede a penalty in Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Old Trafford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple’s heartbreak after shock wedding venue closure

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost �1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Black/Denise Bradley.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford opened the floodgates for Manchester United against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists