Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google Archant

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Collisison this evening btween a car and a pedestrian outside Greggs on Mere Street Diss. Pedestrian airlifted to Hospital in a seroius condition. Were you a witness ? Please contact PC 1350 Linocoln at Wymondham Roads Policicng Tel 101 @NSRAPT @EastAngliAirAmb @EastEnglandAmb — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) January 11, 2020

Police were called to an incident this evening outside Greggs on Mere Street in Diss.

Officers said the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward by calling PC 1350 Linocoln by calling 101.