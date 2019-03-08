Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by van on A47

A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car on the A47.

The man was hit by a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van at about 5.20am on Sunday (September 29) morning.

He was struck by the van on a single carriageway stretch of the A47, heading eastbound, near the junction with the B1146 Drayton Hall Lane near East Dereham.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

He has since been transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro van was not injured.

The A47 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. It reopened at just before 11am today.

Police are keen to hear from witnesses and particularly keen for anybody with dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

They also wanr to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving of the Vauxhall Vivaro or who saw the pedestrian immediately beforehand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jon Turner-Evans at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.