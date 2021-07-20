Pedestrian hit by a car in Sheringham
Published: 11:52 AM July 20, 2021 Updated: 11:58 AM July 20, 2021
An elderly man has been hit by a car in Sheringham.
The incident is understood to have happened at around 10.10am in Church Street, near to its junction with St Peter's Road.
Emergency services including the police, ambulance service and lifeguard are at the scene.
The pedestrian is understood to be conscious.
Church Road is currently closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.
