Pedestrian suffers ‘serious’ head injuries following crash

A pedestrian suffered ‘serious’ head injuries following a collision with Nissan Micra along the A143 at Ditchingham. Photo: Google. Archant

A pedestrian has been left with “serious” head injuries following a collision with a car.

The crash happened at around 6.50pm on Thursday, November 8, along the A143 at Ditchingham, near Bungay - when a Nissan Micra and a man were involved in a collision.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We were contacted by the ambulance service following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A143 near to the roundabout with the B1332.”

The road was closed shortly after 7pm when it was discovered the pedestrian’s injuries were serious.

An East of England Ambulance crew treated the man at the scene before taking him to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and the road was reopened at 9.15pm.

The man’s injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

More to follow.