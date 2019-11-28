Search

Advanced search

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

PUBLISHED: 10:07 28 November 2019

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Archant

An appeal has been launched after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47 in Gorleston.

The 63-year-old man from the Norwich area was found on the Lowestoft bound dual carriageway between the Harfreys and Victoria Road roundabouts at Gorleston last night (Wednesday, November 27).

He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment where his injuries were described as minor.

It is believed the man could have been involved in a collision with a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen a man walking on the verge, carrying a flashing torch.

Officers are also keen to trace the driver of a black Mercedes E-Class type saloon which was seen travelling in the area at the time.

The A47 was closed while officers carried out initial enquiries and it was re-opened at 2.45am this morning (28 November).

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Adrian Hales at the Roads and Armed Policing Team in Acle on 101 quoting incident number 510 or 27 November or email Adrian.Hales@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Norfolk Police warning after fallen tree blocks road

File picture of a Norfolk police officer. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists