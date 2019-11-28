Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter. Archant

An appeal has been launched after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47 in Gorleston.

The 63-year-old man from the Norwich area was found on the Lowestoft bound dual carriageway between the Harfreys and Victoria Road roundabouts at Gorleston last night (Wednesday, November 27).

He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment where his injuries were described as minor.

It is believed the man could have been involved in a collision with a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen a man walking on the verge, carrying a flashing torch.

Officers are also keen to trace the driver of a black Mercedes E-Class type saloon which was seen travelling in the area at the time.

The A47 was closed while officers carried out initial enquiries and it was re-opened at 2.45am this morning (28 November).

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Adrian Hales at the Roads and Armed Policing Team in Acle on 101 quoting incident number 510 or 27 November or email Adrian.Hales@norfolk.pnn.police.uk