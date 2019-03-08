Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died following a collision in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision in Dereham Road, Bowthorpe, shortly after 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a white Vauxhall Combo van and a pedestrian on the road near the Bowthorpe roundabout.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, died at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services - including two ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles, air ambulance and NARS - were on scene. The road reopened at around 6pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of the van or have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police, quoting CAD reference 242 of 30 May 2019, by emailing PC Robert Hardingham at Robert.Hardingham@norfolk.pnn.police.ukor Sgt Peter Howlett at Peter.Howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.