Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry



Emily Thomson

Published: 8:40 AM October 21, 2021   


A woman in her 30s has died after she was hit by a lorry on the A47. - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 30s has died after she was hit by a lorry. 

Police say a woman has died following a collision on the A47 at Dereham. 

It happened near the Swanton Morley junction on the westbound carriageway in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, October 21) at about 1.30am and involved a lorry and a pedestrian. 

Emergency services attended and despite treatment the pedestrian, the woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident and the eastbound carriageway was reopened at 7.50am.  

The westbound carriageway is expected to reopen soon. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen a pedestrian in the area around the time stated should contact Sgt Peter Howlett or Sgt Matt Steward in the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 16 of October 21. 

Dereham News

