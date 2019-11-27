What are all these peacocks doing at a school?
PUBLISHED: 16:22 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 27 November 2019
Andy Green
A Norfolk school is regularly populated by peacocks, but where do they come from?
A Norfolk school is regularly populated by peacocks, but where do they come from?
Andy Green shared a snap of the colourful birds congregating outside the door of Mulbarton Primary School, which his daughter attends, saying: "My girl's school must be the only one with at least ten peacocks just strolling about."
He went on to explain that the birds wander onto the school grounds from a house nearby and "sometimes you will catch them on the roof."
He added that his daughter said they are "annoying sometimes as they are so loud."
Have you taken a funny or unusual photo recently? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk