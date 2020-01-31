Police dog helps catch hare coursing suspects
PUBLISHED: 16:09 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 31 January 2020
A west Norfolk police dog has helped catch suspected hare coursers.
PD Neeko from Downham Market helped detain two suspects after they escaped from officers.
Police were called at 1.17pm on Thursday, January 30 to reports of suspected hare coursing in Stowbridge, near Downham Market.
Police have confirmed that three dogs and a vehicle were seized.
Michael Chalk, 21, from Laleham Road in Shepperton and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged under the Hunting Act.
Both have been released on bail and are due to attend King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 19.