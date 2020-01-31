Police dog helps catch hare coursing suspects

PD Neeko helped track down suspected hare coursers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A west Norfolk police dog has helped catch suspected hare coursers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PD 120 Neeko helped detained 2 suspects today near #DownhamMarket after they made off from @RuralCrimeNfk Pc. Excellent #Teamwork with @KingsLynnPolice #DownhamTeam3 & LPT Who quickly put on a containment. 2 in custody & seized #OpGalileo #68 pic.twitter.com/gUuizKqQPD — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) January 30, 2020

PD Neeko from Downham Market helped detain two suspects after they escaped from officers.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at 1.17pm on Thursday, January 30 to reports of suspected hare coursing in Stowbridge, near Downham Market.

Police have confirmed that three dogs and a vehicle were seized.

Michael Chalk, 21, from Laleham Road in Shepperton and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged under the Hunting Act.

Both have been released on bail and are due to attend King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 19.