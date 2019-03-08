Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Pay rise for workers on Royal estate in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:59 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 28 August 2019

Staff at Sandringham House in Norfolk are among those awarded a pay rise Picture: Ian Burt

Staff at Sandringham House in Norfolk are among those awarded a pay rise Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Royal staff including workers at Sandringham are set for pay rises of up to 4pc.

Those earning under £56,000 on the Queen's Norfolk estate, along with Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle, will be entitled to the inflation-busting increase if they get a positive performance review.

Those working for the monarchy, from footmen and cooks to secretaries and housemaids, will be awarded the pay-rise back dated to April, sources have confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

Workers from the Royal household will get a basic 1.5pc - covering a cost of living increase - with those earning under the £56,375 threshold also entitled to a performance dependent 2.5pc.

The total pay rise of 4pc is similar to salary increases announced in previous years.

Staff will also get an extra day's holiday, which has been awarded in past years on an impromptu basis.

The Royal household has seen a busy 12-month period, from supporting the Queen when she hosted US President Donald Trump's delayed state visit in June to working behind the scenes to ensure Princess Eugenie's wedding went smoothly.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

County councillor apologises for sending ‘insensitive’ email

Police blasted for parking in disabled bay and refusing to move

The police car in a disabled bay in Cromer. Pictures: supplied by Steve Watkins

Mystery surrounds pie and mash shop closure

Diss Pie and Mash Shop has suddenly closed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists