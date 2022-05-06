Pavements dug up weeks after council spent £10,000 on repairs

Pavements dug up on Clarence Road in Hunstanton to lay broadband cables - the work has now been completred - Credit: Chris Bishop

Newly-resurfaced pavements which cost thousands to repair were dug up weeks after the works were completed to lay broadband cables.

Norfolk County Council spent £10,000 improving the pavements along Clarence Road, in Hunstanton.

Contractors spent several days applying a special protective coating over existing paths along the street off the main Cromer Road, while residents could not move their cars in and out of their drives until the preparation had dried.

On Wednesday, tech firm Lightspeed Broadband, which has been installing improved broadband in the town, dug up a 50m stretch of the footway to lay cabling ducts, while temporary traffic lights were installed 24/7 along the site and neighbouring Hastings Drive.

The work has now been completed and the path replaced, with the extra work being paid for by Lightspeed.

Pavements dug up to lay new broadband cables on Clarence Road in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Karl Rands, highway services manager at Norfolk County Council, said: “Work to restore the surface of Clarence Road was carried out in March and April this year as part of a wider programme of maintenance. The micro-surfacing method we used can extend the life of the pavement by up to seven years and at around 10-15pc of the cost of fully resurfacing it.

“We received a permit application on April 22 from LightSpeed Broadband to carry out works on Clarence Road. Where possible, we will avoid instances where work is carried out by highways and utilities in the same area and in quick succession. However, refusing the permit in this instance would have delayed the installation of improved broadband services in the area.

“We have asked that they use a similar finish to ensure the surface is consistent. We will also be asking for broadband installer’s forward plan to reduce the likelihood of this occurring again.”

Lincolnshire-based Lightspeed has been approached for comment. The firm's website says it is installing the fastest broadband you can but across parts of west Norfolk.