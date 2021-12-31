News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pauline honoured for dedication to DofE Award

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:14 AM December 31, 2021
Pauline Petch

Pauline Petch, who has been honoured for her dedication to the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk Duke of Edinburgh award organiser has become one of a small group of people to receive Royal recognition for their dedication to the role.

Pauline Petch has been involved with the scheme for nearly 10 years, running it to begin with at Springwood High School in King's Lynn, before going on to manage it across the four high schools of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

She is one of just a small number of volunteers to receive a personal letter of commendation from the Earl of Wessex, a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) trustee.

Her contribution has also been recognised with a special commemorative coin marking the life and legacy of the late Duke of Edinburgh, the DofE’s patron, which has been donated by the Royal Mint.

Just 50 people were selected to be the recipients of the special coins, reflecting different roles, successes and activities on behalf of more than 45,000 people who deliver DofE across the UK.

Their efforts in ensuring young people can continue to take part in the DofE despite the challenges of the pandemic were particularly praised.

Mrs Petch said: “The Duke of Edinburgh Award continues to grow across all four high schools and this is only possible with the dedication of all volunteers, and the support of each school.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  2. 2 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  3. 3 Drink driver had children in the car when stopped on Boxing Day
  1. 4 45 mile A47 diversion set to return
  2. 5 Norfolk dog walker struck by Christmas Day drink driver
  3. 6 No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
  4. 7 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  5. 8 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  6. 9 CONFIRMED: Norwich City's trip to Leicester has been postponed
  7. 10 Hospitals face anxious wait as Covid hits record rates across Norfolk

“The trust has a small band of dedicated coordinators that ensure all our young people are offered every opportunity possible - and between us - even though most of the activities had to be changed, postponed and altered – each school still had a fantastic number of achievement certificates and full awards.”

The DofE allows anyone aged 14-25 years old to complete a series of activities which can lead to a Bronze, Silver or Gold award.

Since being launched in 1956, 6.7 million young people have taken part in the scheme, which gives the opportunity to take on challenges, discover new skills and passions and develop their confidence, resilience and self-belief.

Ruth Marvel, chief executive of the DofE Award, said: “At a time when so many young people are facing unprecedented challenges, DofE volunteers are instrumental in helping them to regain a sense of purpose, possibility and control over their futures."


King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
car flipped on coast road near warham, norfolk

Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The clock is turned back to the 1940s at the Whitwell and Reepham Station. Railway guard George Sawy

Visit Norfolk

41 free and cheap things to do in Norfolk

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon