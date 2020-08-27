Comedy legends visit Norfolk again to catch monster pike for cult BBC fishing show

Comedy royalty Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer have returned to Norfolk for the third series of their popular BBC show, Gone Fishing.

Comedy royalty Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer have returned to Norfolk for the third series of their popular BBC show, Gone Fishing.

Comedy royalty Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer have returned to Norfolk for the third series of their popular BBC show, Gone Fishing.

The duo took to Lyng when filming the third series of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which sees them tour the country’s top fishing spots, share laughs, life stories, and hilarious anecdotes along the way.

In episode three, Paul, a former University of East Anglia student and Bob head to a windy and rainy Norfolk in the hope of catching a big pike – something that has eluded them so far on their fishing trips.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The episode also shows them having a running race on Cromer beach, staying in a quirky holiday let and heading to a local pub after a day in the elements.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been to Norfolk for the BBC2 show, with them already venturing to Lenwade, Lyng, and Sheringham in the earlier seasons.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Norfolk based John Bailey, who has been the angling consultant for the program since it began was thrilled to be back in Norfolk again.

“I dragged them to Norfolk for a few programs in season one, I’m quite lucky to be able to get them to a lake at Lyng for series three.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

“Everybody that I take fishing wants to know about Paul and Bob, what are they like and are they funny.

“This is the most honest fishing series I have ever been a part of, everything you see happens like it does.

“Paul and Bob are completely like what they seem, what you see is what you get.”

During lockdown, the Environmental Agency has seen a 230pc increase on rod licenses since restrictions on angling were eased on May 13.

With dozens of lakes in Norfolk being available for keen anglers and people being required to keep their distance, fishing became a lockdown sport for more than 53,000 people in county during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bailey, who runs his own fishing guiding business, said: “I have never been busier. Ever since lockdown was eased in May, my phone has never stopped ringing.

“I think people watching Paul and Bob realise there’s a lot more to fishing. It’s not just a fat man eating a jam sandwich trying to get away from the mother in law, there’s an awful lot more to it.”

• Series three, episode three of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will be screened on Sunday, September 6 at 8pm on BBC2.