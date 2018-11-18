Musician returns home after epic but slow milk float journey to Land’s End

Paul Thompson, with Bluebell the milk float at Land's End. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL THOMPSON Archant

A Sheringham singer/songwriter has returned from a slow, but rewarding charity drive across the country with the unexpected bonus of gaining a master’s degree in songwriting.

Paul Thompson is back in Norfolk after a spending more than a year making his way to Land’s End in Cornwall and back in a milk float called Bluebell, travelling 30 miles per day at an average speed of 10mph and stopping along the way to play gigs.

Mr Thompson said his ‘Bluebell’s Busking Bonanza’ saw him perform at a variety of music venues, festivals and outdoor spaces, as well as doing impromptu busking sessions, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

While travelling through Somerset on the return journey, Mr Thompson found out about the master’s degree in songwriting at Bath Spa University, and on a whim applied for entry onto the course.

One of the tutors, Julianne Regan, the lead singer from Goth band All About Eve, was enthusiastic about Mr Thompson’s music when she heard his song submission, and offered him a place on the course.

Mr Thompson said: “I had an amazing year.

“It was great to have time to dedicate myself to deepening my understanding of the craft of songwriting, learning from some fabulous tutors and fellow songwriters.”

As part of his studies, Mr Thompson has recorded a album of original songs, which he will be releasing and promoting in 2019.

He said he also planned to run songwriting workshops using material from the course to help inspire other songwriters.

He has previously travelled as far north as the Outer Hebrides in Bluebell, driving at 10mph and gaining a Guinness World Record for the longest journey by electric milk float along the way, raising money for the same charity.

Mr Thompson, who lost his dad to cancer, said: “I’m so grateful for all the help my dad received during his illness, from doctors, to the district nurses who came out daily, to my dad’s neighbours who walked his dog for six months. Cancer is something that will touch all of our lives in some way, and I want to do something to lessen its impact for future generations.”

To find out more, visit Mr Thompson’s website at www.paulsmusic.co.uk.

Donations to his Cancer Research Uk fundraiser can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulsmusic