Search

Advanced search

'It means so much' - Community's stalwart landlord shortlisted for Pride of Britain Award

PUBLISHED: 08:53 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 22 September 2019

Paul Sandford is the Landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Paul Sandford is the Landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A pub landlord from mid Norfolk has been shortlisted for the Pride of Britain Awards, after years of "innovative and creative support" of local charities and good causes.

Paul Sandford (left) hands cheque to representative from Scottys Little Soldiers. Picture: PAUL SANDFORDPaul Sandford (left) hands cheque to representative from Scottys Little Soldiers. Picture: PAUL SANDFORD

Paul Sandford, who lives in Dereham and runs The Railway Tavern on Yaxham Road, has become something of a local hero in his hometown.

He is one of four finalists nominated in his category for the prestigious award, which this year marks its 20th anniversary, and said he felt "very humbled" to be put forward for it.

"It means so much to be nominated.

"The messages and comments I've had from friends and strangers have blown me away."

Denver Clinton with Paul Sandford. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYDenver Clinton with Paul Sandford. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The 51-year-old has been nominated for his tireless support of local charities and causes.

His efforts include helping organisations such as the town's drop-in centre The Listening Post, which was established in memory of Jordie Rae - a much-loved young man from Dereham who took his own life last year.

He was also a huge supporter of Denver's Journey, which saw people from around the globe join together to help fundraise for four-year-old Denver Clinton, of Mattishall, after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Denver spent the last few months of his life making memories with his family and died on Valentine's Day this year.

And another brainchild of the popular landlord is the music festival Hugfest, which he founded more than six years ago after his friend Adrian "Huggy" Hargreaves died just six weeks after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

Charity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is The Railway tavern landlord Paul Sandford with Jack Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORDCharity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is The Railway tavern landlord Paul Sandford with Jack Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

Mr Sandford added: "I'm very privileged to have the platform to be able to help people in the local community and further afield and I will continue to help and support for as long as I am able, with the support of my amazing family and friends."

He also praised his parents for "inspiring him to help" others.

"Dad specifically the armed forces and mum for various cancer charities."

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the extraordinary acts, bravery and spirit of members of the British public who have been nominated and voted for by those who believe in them most.

Charity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is the Dereham Taverners. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORDCharity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is the Dereham Taverners. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

Presented by Carol Vorderman, the ceremony attracts an array of celebrities - but the real stars are the award winners themselves.

The awards ceremony will be held at Grosvenor House in London on October 31 and will be screened on ITV in November 2019.

The Hugfest 2017 logo. Picture: PAUL SANDFORD.The Hugfest 2017 logo. Picture: PAUL SANDFORD.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Sandford has been overwhelmed with the media interest in his pub grandstand for the World Cup PHOTO: ArchantPaul Sandford has been overwhelmed with the media interest in his pub grandstand for the World Cup PHOTO: Archant

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham, is organising a conkers championship later this month. Picture: Ian BurtPaul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham, is organising a conkers championship later this month. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

The 15-bedroom home of a Baroness goes up for sale for £3.8m

Baroness Patricia Rawlings shortly before leaving Burnham Westgate Hall, now for sale for £3.8m. Pic: Archant

Wanted woman found ‘hiding in small cupboard’

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New Norwich cake shop serving up favourite school dinner desserts

Nikita and Terry Pegler at Bake Away, Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Wanted woman found ‘hiding in small cupboard’

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Parents who lost baby girl at 24 weeks pregnant raises thousands for hospital bereavement suite

Ashleigh Hunt and her husband Jason are raising money for the N&N Baby Bereavement Service after losing their daughter Maddison at 24 weeks pregnant. Picture: HUNT FAMILY

More arrests putting strain on ‘cut to the bone’ justice system, say police

Officers from Operation Moonshot quiz a motorist. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Burnley

Norwich City slipped to a third consecutive Premier League away defeat at Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists