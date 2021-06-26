News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Paul Merton treats Norfolk holiday park guests to comedy show

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:54 PM June 26, 2021   
Paul Merton and wife Suki Webster at Kelling Heath Holiday Park

Paul Merton and wife Suki Webster at Kelling Heath Holiday Park - Credit: Kelling Heath Holiday Park

Husband and wife comedy duo Paul Merton and Suki Webster treated guests at a Norfolk holiday park to an improvised show while filming for a travel series

The married comedians are filming six episodes of the show  Motorhoming With Merton & Webster. which is set to be the ultimate A-Z guide to having an epic Great British Adventure on four wheels.

They stayed in their motorhome at Kelling to film the conclusion of one episode about the Norfolk Broads, the Norfolk coast and its surrounds. 

Kelling Heath is situated among 300 acres of woodland and rare open heathland on the north Norfolk coast, near Weybourne.

While at the park, the pair treated guests to an improvised comedy session, asking for charitable donations in return for the informal performance. 

Michael Timewell, director of Kelling Heath Holiday Park, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome Paul, Suki and the camera crew to Kelling Heath.

"It created a real buzz on park with guests popping by to see what was going on.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing Kelling Heath, and other beautiful parts of our county, hitting the screen when the series airs."

