WATCH: Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road

Today was not a good day for Paul Lambert.

Fiery end to the first half



Not only did the Ipswich Town manger lose 3-0 to Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby.

But he had to watch his team concede two second goals from the stands after a fiery brawl saw him dismissed at the end of the first half.

The manager had to restrained by stewards and police as he gestured towards the Norwich City bench before being shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes.

Lambert’s reaction was sparked by a Jon Nolan’s yellow card following a particularly strong challenge.

As the Norwich bench and crowd cried out for a red, players came together and a clash ensued on the touchline.

Lambert was sent off for his pushes and gestures towards the Norwich staff.