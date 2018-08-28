Pub serving ‘Paul Lambembert’ burger after ex-Norwich hero joins rivals
PUBLISHED: 11:29 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:29 07 November 2018
Archant
Having made the big move across the border Norwich City Hall of Famer Paul Lambert is being honoured in a unique way by an Ipswich pub.
The new boss at Portman Road, who led the Canaries from League One to the Premier League, has had a burger named after him.
The ‘Paul Lambembert’ burger, made up of a lamb putty and lashings of melting Camembert cheese, is now on the menu for Ipswich Town fans to enjoy at The Greyhound in Henley Road, but it may leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Norwich supporters.
It also comes with cranberry sauce and rocket and is served with a side of chips.
The pub has a history of creating Town-themed dishes. When Paul Hurst took the helm in the summer, the pub celebrated by releasing the Paul Hurst currywurst.
Landlord Dan Lightfoot said: “We’re hoping Mr Lambert is a success at Portman Road and remains in the hot-seat for years to come because we are running out of options for new dishes.”