Pub serving ‘Paul Lambembert’ burger after ex-Norwich hero joins rivals

PUBLISHED: 11:29 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:29 07 November 2018

Greyhound Pub Paul Lambert Burger

Greyhound Pub Paul Lambert Burger

Archant

Having made the big move across the border Norwich City Hall of Famer Paul Lambert is being honoured in a unique way by an Ipswich pub.

The Greyhound Pub shows off its Paul Lambert Burger Picture: ARCHANTThe Greyhound Pub shows off its Paul Lambert Burger Picture: ARCHANT

The new boss at Portman Road, who led the Canaries from League One to the Premier League, has had a burger named after him.

The ‘Paul Lambembert’ burger, made up of a lamb putty and lashings of melting Camembert cheese, is now on the menu for Ipswich Town fans to enjoy at The Greyhound in Henley Road, but it may leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Norwich supporters.

It also comes with cranberry sauce and rocket and is served with a side of chips.

The pub has a history of creating Town-themed dishes. When Paul Hurst took the helm in the summer, the pub celebrated by releasing the Paul Hurst currywurst.

Paul Lambert watches an Ipswich training session Picture: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert watches an Ipswich training session Picture: ROSS HALLS

Landlord Dan Lightfoot said: “We’re hoping Mr Lambert is a success at Portman Road and remains in the hot-seat for years to come because we are running out of options for new dishes.”

