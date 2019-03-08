'We sang him happy birthday at his wake': Popular man remembered in motorbike funeral escort

Paul and Lucy Gray. PHOTO: Lucy Gray Archant

A passionate motorcyclist has been remembered as "quite a positive person" following his death just three weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Paul Gray, 44, has been remembered as a "good guy" following his death last month. Picture : Contributed by Lucy Gray Paul Gray, 44, has been remembered as a "good guy" following his death last month. Picture : Contributed by Lucy Gray

The roar of motorcycle engines rumbled through the Beccles town centre on Tuesday (May 14) to honour the life of Paul Gray, 44, who died on April 19 at Beccles Hospital.

Bikers from across the region descended on the market town and lined the cobbled streets to lay Mr Gray to rest at St Benets Catholic Church on his birthday.

His wife, Lucy Gray, described her late husband as "strong, beautiful and brave" and was overwhelmed by the people who came down for the motorbike funeral escort which left "everyone in tears".

The couple met outside of the Kings Head Hotel, in Beccles and have been married for nine years. They have two daughters - Unique, 14, and China who is aged 11.

A motorcycle tribute to Paul Gray. PHOTO: Lucy Gray A motorcycle tribute to Paul Gray. PHOTO: Lucy Gray

Mrs Gray said: "He wasn't very out there, but he was a very popular person. Lots of people loved him he was just a really good guy," the 31-year-old said.

"Paul was known in the town from when he worked as a door supervisor (security) at the Wetherspoons Kings Head in Beccles. When he died he was working mainly on Norwich clubs and pubs but did a few shifts in Beccles still.

"His Harley joined him for his last ride yesterday (Tuesday) along with his best friends on their Harley's and other bikers from the area," she added "I'm pretty sure he loved his Harley as much as he loved me."

Tributes to Paul Gray. PHOTO: Lucy Gray Tributes to Paul Gray. PHOTO: Lucy Gray

"His birthday was on the day of his funeral, he would of been 44 and we sang him happy birthday at his wake with a Harley Davidson birthday cake," she said.

Since his death, Mr Grays family and friends hope to raise funds for the Beccles hospital.

She said: "We held a collection in Paul's memory for The Friends of Beccles Hospital to purchase a memorial bench and I will carry on fundraising for them to purchase another fold up bed for relatives to stay over night," she said.