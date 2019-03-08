Lifeboat Operations Manager part of 'poignant' National Service of Remembrance

Henry Carter, the Lifeboat Operations Manager for Lowestoft, was part of the "poignant" National Service of Remembrance ceremony in London on Sunday, November 10.

Mr Carter, also known as Paul, was proud to be selected to represent the Eastern Region of the RNLI as he took part in the Remembrance Day service and march past at London's Cenotaph.

The commemorations at the Cenotaph honoured the armed forces community, British and Commonwealth veterans, the allies who fought alongside the UK and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts.

He said: "There were thousands of people marching and many thousands more spectators.

"It was very tiring with a lot of waiting around but what an atmosphere.

"It was really special and humbling to be part of such a poignant ceremony!"