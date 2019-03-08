Search

Lifeboat Operations Manager part of 'poignant' National Service of Remembrance

PUBLISHED: 08:40 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 12 November 2019

Henry Carter, (also known as Paul), from Corton took part in a very special event on Sunday. The Lifeboat Operations Manager for Lowestoft was proud to be selected to represent the Eastern Region of the RNLI to take part in the Remembrance Day Service and march past at London's Cenotaph. Picture: The Carter family

Henry Carter, (also known as Paul), from Corton took part in a very special event on Sunday. The Lifeboat Operations Manager for Lowestoft was proud to be selected to represent the Eastern Region of the RNLI to take part in the Remembrance Day Service and march past at London's Cenotaph. Picture: The Carter family

Archant

A Corton man has expressed his pride after taking part in a very special event.

Henry Carter, (also known as Paul), from Corton took part in a very special event on Sunday. The Lifeboat Operations Manager for Lowestoft was proud to be selected to represent the Eastern Region of the RNLI to take part in the Remembrance Day Service and march past at London’s Cenotaph. Picture: The Carter familyHenry Carter, (also known as Paul), from Corton took part in a very special event on Sunday. The Lifeboat Operations Manager for Lowestoft was proud to be selected to represent the Eastern Region of the RNLI to take part in the Remembrance Day Service and march past at London’s Cenotaph. Picture: The Carter family

Henry Carter, the Lifeboat Operations Manager for Lowestoft, was part of the "poignant" National Service of Remembrance ceremony in London on Sunday, November 10.

Mr Carter, also known as Paul, was proud to be selected to represent the Eastern Region of the RNLI as he took part in the Remembrance Day service and march past at London's Cenotaph.

The commemorations at the Cenotaph honoured the armed forces community, British and Commonwealth veterans, the allies who fought alongside the UK and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts.

He said: "There were thousands of people marching and many thousands more spectators.

"It was very tiring with a lot of waiting around but what an atmosphere.

"It was really special and humbling to be part of such a poignant ceremony!"

