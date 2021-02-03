Seven-week-old baby died of natural causes, inquest hears

Published: 1:21 PM February 3, 2021

A seven-week-old baby died from natural causes, an inquest has heard.

Patrick Clarke, who was born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn on July 4, 2020, died at his home address in Castle Acre on August 28.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 3 Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Patrick's mother, Emily Pitt, emergency service members, a consultant paediatrician from the QEH and a post-mortem report.

The court heard how on August 26, Patrick's mother fed her son then put him to bed. At around midnight he woke up and his mother fed him, before waiting for him to rest before wanting another feed, as was normal.

She then woke again to find Patrick unresponsive in her arms. His father started CPR. Emergency services were called and Patrick was taken to the QEH.

Patrick's medical cause of death was given as unascertained (sudden infant death syndrome).

Closing the inquest, Ms Lake gave a conclusion of natural causes.



