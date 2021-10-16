Journalist announced as new wildlife trust president

Published: 1:17 PM October 16, 2021

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has announced a journalist and natural history writer as its new president.

Patrick Barkham takes over the role from Bill Jordan, who joined as president in 2011.

Mr Barkham is a natural history writer for the Guardian, where he has worked for the last 20 years.

His first book, The Butterfly Isles, was shortlisted for the 2011 Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje prize. His next book, Badgerlands, was hailed by Chris Packham as "a must read for all Britain's naturalists".

He was born and raised in Norfolk and his father, John, played a key role in helping the trust acquire Foxley Wood. He returned to live in Norfolk with his family in 2011.

Mr Barkham said, having grown up next to Booton Common, he felt everyone should have the opprotunity to enjoy Norfolk wildlife.

“It is a massive honour to be made president and I will do everything I can to help NWT protect wildlife both on nature reserves and beyond them, so we can all enjoy the great benefits of a nature-rich Norfolk – at a time when we need a wilder world more than ever," he said.