Search

Advanced search

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:51 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 23 October 2019

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

The female victim of an alleged attempted murder has died in hospital.

The woman, identified as Patricia Jurack, pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, was found unconscious following an incident at a home on Fir Lane, in Lowestoft, on Friday, October 4, and was taken to hospital, where she passed away on Tuesday night.

Officers from Suffolk Police had been called shortly before 6pm amid concerns for her safety and, on arrival, found the 70-year-old unconscious.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

At the time, a 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released on bail and is due to return to police on October 30.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 60352/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Speaking at the time, one resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "I was in my house when I saw flashing blue lights outside the window.

"Soon afterwards an ambulance turned up so I had a closer look but couldn't work out what was happening.

You may also want to watch:

"Later on in the night forensic police arrived and other officers stayed on the street all night.

"You don't expect something like this to happen on your doorstep.

"It really is quite a shock."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, described the scene on Friday night as "chaotic".

He said: "I was in the lounge when I heard sirens going off.

"Suddenly there were flashing lights everywhere.

"It was all a bit chaotic."

One resident, in her 30s, who has lived on the road for a year-and-a-half also expressed her shock at the incident.

"I saw the police turn up but didn't take to much notice if I'm honest," she said.

"It was only when forensics started to turn up did I start to really think about what might have happened.

"People tend to keep themselves to themselves around here so it really is quite a shock."

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

Search after woman, 75, reported missing

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Turner who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beloved home of holiday firm founder goes up for sale for £1.35 million

Vere Lodge, now for sale for offers in excess of £1.35m. Pic: Brown & Co

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Inquest hears boy, 4, died in stair gate accident

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Royal Norfolk Show chief ‘privileged and humbled’ to receive honorary degree from UEA

Greg Smith, chief executive of the RNAA, has been awarded an honorary degree from the UEA. Picture: John Nice

‘Meanness of spirit’: Anglia TV bringing back BC, but snubs his companion

Helen McDermott with BC. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists