Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

The female victim of an alleged attempted murder has died in hospital.

The woman, identified as Patricia Jurack, pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, was found unconscious following an incident at a home on Fir Lane, in Lowestoft, on Friday, October 4, and was taken to hospital, where she passed away on Tuesday night.

Officers from Suffolk Police had been called shortly before 6pm amid concerns for her safety and, on arrival, found the 70-year-old unconscious.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

At the time, a 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released on bail and is due to return to police on October 30.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 60352/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Speaking at the time, one resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "I was in my house when I saw flashing blue lights outside the window.

"Soon afterwards an ambulance turned up so I had a closer look but couldn't work out what was happening.

"Later on in the night forensic police arrived and other officers stayed on the street all night.

"You don't expect something like this to happen on your doorstep.

"It really is quite a shock."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, described the scene on Friday night as "chaotic".

He said: "I was in the lounge when I heard sirens going off.

"Suddenly there were flashing lights everywhere.

"It was all a bit chaotic."

One resident, in her 30s, who has lived on the road for a year-and-a-half also expressed her shock at the incident.

"I saw the police turn up but didn't take to much notice if I'm honest," she said.

"It was only when forensics started to turn up did I start to really think about what might have happened.

"People tend to keep themselves to themselves around here so it really is quite a shock."