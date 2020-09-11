Search

Care farm 'over the moon' after winning national award

PUBLISHED: 09:41 11 September 2020

Pathways Care Farm in Lowestoft has scooped a national award. Picture: P Bunyard

Pathways Care Farm in Lowestoft has scooped a national award. Picture: P Bunyard

A popular care farm based in Lowestoft is celebrating after scooping a national award that recognises community heroes.

Pathways Care Farm was honoured for “making a positive contribution to their community” following an online public vote.

The Thriving Communities Awards run by Orbit – one of the largest housing groups in the country – celebrate its customers and partners who go the extra mile to make a contribution to their local area, or who have made a positive impact on their own lives.

The charity triumphed after being shortlisted earlier this year, and they was presented with Orbit’s Thriving Communities Award in the Better Days category.

Geoff Stevens, who set up the farm nearly six years ago, said: “Pathways Care Farm provides therapeutic day care for people living with mental ill-health, learning difficulties and dementia.

“We have a variety of lovely animals, we grow beautiful flowers and amazing vegetables and our farm workers, the service users, help with all aspects of farm life from feeding and tending to the livestock to planting, nurturing and harvesting the flowers and vegetables.

“I am over the moon to receive this award as I know that our farm workers and supporters will be delighted too, especially as it was the result of a public vote.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us and thank you to Orbit for giving us this opportunity.”

With the Better Days Award focusing on Orbit customers or groups who have made a positive contribution to their community, as the winner Pathways Care Farm will receive funding to support the continuation of their positive work.

There were three categories which the public voted on and this year there was also a special ‘Lockdown Hero’ award which was the judges’ decision and was open to all nominees.

Mark Hoyland, group chief executive at Orbit, said: “While many award schemes were cancelled due to the pandemic, we felt it more important than ever to put our customers first and to recognise our community heroes.

“Orbit leads in building thriving communities and we are delighted to share these inspirational stories.

“We want to shine the spotlight on the amazing people, charities, social enterprises, and businesses that share our values and make the world a better place, especially in current circumstances.”

