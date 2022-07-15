'God had a hand on us' - Pastor's relief after blaze narrowly misses church

The pastor of a church that narrowly avoided a major village blaze has revealed how he rushed to safety after smelling smoke coming from neighbouring buildings.

Samuele Corciulo, 39, pastor at the Harvest Centre Church on Fengate Drove in Weeting, was working in one of the church offices on Wednesday afternoon, before the smell of smoke alerted him to the fire next door.

He rushed out to see thick smoke shooting out of a building adjacent to an industrial storage unit, which also become engulfed in flames just half an hour later.

The fire service has released videos of the devastating fire near Brandon yesterday - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Crews were called to the incident, near Brandon, at around 2pm on Wednesday, where large plumes of smoke could be seen from Stoke Ferry and Wereham 10 miles away.

Around 75 firefighters responded to the blaze, which nearby workers believe started in a garage before spreading to the unit, which they say was full of insulation sheets.

Smoke billows from the building near Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The buildings have been gutted to their frames and debris can be seen along the road in people's gardens and in the grounds of businesses.

Cars at the garage, mobile buildings and containers have also been destroyed.

Fire crews were still at the scene on Thursday dampening down the buildings - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A garage on Fengate Drove and cars in its ground destroyed by the fire - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk fire and rescue tape surrounding the fire destroyed buildings - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Sharing the scenes from the day, Mr Corciulo said he was "seriously worried" after seeing the flames, which at one point had reached the boundary of the church and set fire to part of the grass to the side of the building.

He said: "The fire was going well through the roof of the unit.

Samuele Corciulo, pastor at the Harvest Centre Church, stood outside his church, which suffered minor damage from the blaze - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"There was a point where we thought we were next. I saw fire from the road but had to leave.

"We were blessed because the wind dropped suddenly so the fire slowed down, and by then there were a lot of crews and they were spraying water on our building, to protect it, and towards the fire.

Scenes of the destroyed industrial storage unit from the Harvest Centre Church, which has debris covering its ground - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"A fireman said 'you have been extremely lucky that the fire did not touch the church', we believe in God and put it on Facebook and people started to pray.

"The wind just stopped. He said if the wind didn't stop at that point, we'd be next.

"We believe God had a hand on us."

The church, which also runs a foodbank, and offers a space to the social services and NHS, is made of metal cladding and glass and has only been left with a few of its side windows cracked, a door and some electric wires melted from the heat.

The church suffered small water damage and a few cracked windows from the heat of the blaze - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Scenes of the destroyed industrial storage unit from the Harvest Centre Church, which has debris covering its ground - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Members of the 70-strong congregation have been ringing the pastor non-stop following news of the fire.

Mr Corciulo praised the firefighters for doing a "brilliant job" in achieving their main aim of preventing fire from spreading to the church.

He added: "We're extremely sorry for our neighbours who lost everything."

Scenes of the destroyed industrial storage unit next to the Harvest Centre Church - Credit: Sarah Hussain

On the other side of the now gutted site, Dave Marsh, garage owner at SJH, shared how workers rushed into action to move theirs and customers' cars as flamed started to make their way across the bottom of their yard.

He said the adjacent garage and storage unit building was well alight at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

"We had to move them", he said.

"The flames were going the other way luckily, it was hot. There were several explosions and debris blowing out the roof.

"Then we were evacuated.

"The flames were way up, more than 15ft. I'd say 30ft. That building was full to the brim with insulation.

"I was hoping and praying our business would be okay but there's nothing you can do. It would have killed the business."

One of the cars in the SJH yard has been destroyed by the fire, a "small price to pay" compared with what could have happened, said Mr Marsh.

One of the cars at SJH garage on Fengate Drove, which is next to the buildings that were gutted by the fire - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The wreckage sits next to a dividing fence to the garage consumed by the fire, where a number of cars have also been left badly damaged.

Mr Marsh said: "Firefighters were camped out here most of the night to save it coming this way."

One of the buildings destroyed by the fire - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Crews dampening down the Fengate Drove fire damaged buildings on Thursday - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Across the road, a worker at KSP Mobility, said the business was closed on Wednesday and like others faced an anxious wait to find out if they had been affected.

"Thankfully it didn't get us", the worker, who asked not to be named, added.

"We couldn't get down here to check so it was worrying that we were going to lose everything.

"You could hear the bangs a mile away. It was just disbelief when you see it. The plumes were going up."

Fire crews were still present on Fengate Drove in Weeting on Thursday dampening down the fire damaged buildings - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Fire crews were still present on Fengate Drove in Weeting on Thursday dampening down the fire damaged buildings - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Fire crews were still present on Thursday dampening down the fire-gutted buildings. UK Power Networks was also on site.