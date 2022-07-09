News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Passport delays leave family sweating on dream holiday abroad

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:00 PM July 9, 2022
Fiona McClennon with children Savina, Alex and Malehi

Fiona McClennon, with children Savina, 18, Alex, 16 and Malehi, 11 - who are waiting to learn if they can all go on holiday to Majorca - Credit: Fiona McClennon

A family has been left to sweat on whether they will all be able to enjoy a dream holiday together due to delays with a passport application.

In February, mum-of-three Fiona McClennon, of Hethersett, booked a summer getaway to Majorca for herself, her three children - 18-year-old Savina, 16-year-old Alex and 11-year-old Malehi - and their father Paul.

It is set to be the family's first-ever holiday abroad and for Alex, Malehi and even Ms McClennon herself their first time on a plane.

With the passport application process estimated to last 10 weeks, Ms McClennon felt she had left ample time to arrange passports for Alex and Malehi and got the ball rolling on applications for both in March.

Alex Harvey, right, mum Fiona McClennon and brother Malehi

Alex Harvey, right, who could miss out on their first family holiday abroad. Pictured with mum Fiona McClennon and brother Malehi - Credit: Fiona McClennon

However, while Malehi's arrived without a hitch, the process for her middle child was more difficult due to it being their first adult passport.

The process required the teenager to attend an interview, with the Passport Office facing a huge backlog of applications as people flock to go back abroad following Covid restrictions.

The family is due to fly out of Norwich on Friday, July 15 and as of early Friday morning, Alex had not had their interview.

Most Read

  1. 1 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
  2. 2 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
  3. 3 Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale
  1. 4 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
  2. 5 Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough
  3. 6 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
  4. 7 Firefighters still checking on aftermath of house blaze in Norfolk village
  5. 8 'Unfeasible' 1,200pc rent hike threatens future of town's bowls club
  6. 9 Ex-teachers 'throwing everything' at plans to revive historic village pub
  7. 10 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public

Ms McClennon said: "A family holiday abroad is something I have always wanted to do and we've been really excited, but this has just been so stressful.

"With Alex's encouragement we have made the really hard decision to go regardless of whether they can join us, but it just will not be the same without them - we would not be a complete family."

However, after an approach from this newspaper on Friday, an interview was arranged for Alex that same very same day.

Now, the family faces a nervous wait to see if the passport can be made on time - although Ms McClennon is optimistic.

A HM Passport Office spokesperson said: “We’re in contact with this customer and working with them to progress their passport application.

“Between March and May, we processed approximately three million applications, and 98.5pc of applications were completed within 10 weeks advised. But we cannot compromise security checks and people should apply with plenty of time prior to travelling.”

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale

Suffolk Live News

A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Greene King is offering a free pint to people who share the surname of members of the England women's team

How to get a free pint in Norfolk just by having one of these 23 surnames

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Mountfield Care home is being revamped. .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Huge fine for care home after resident falls out of window

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon