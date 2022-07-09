Passport delays leave family sweating on dream holiday abroad

Fiona McClennon, with children Savina, 18, Alex, 16 and Malehi, 11 - who are waiting to learn if they can all go on holiday to Majorca - Credit: Fiona McClennon

A family has been left to sweat on whether they will all be able to enjoy a dream holiday together due to delays with a passport application.

In February, mum-of-three Fiona McClennon, of Hethersett, booked a summer getaway to Majorca for herself, her three children - 18-year-old Savina, 16-year-old Alex and 11-year-old Malehi - and their father Paul.

It is set to be the family's first-ever holiday abroad and for Alex, Malehi and even Ms McClennon herself their first time on a plane.

With the passport application process estimated to last 10 weeks, Ms McClennon felt she had left ample time to arrange passports for Alex and Malehi and got the ball rolling on applications for both in March.

Alex Harvey, right, who could miss out on their first family holiday abroad. Pictured with mum Fiona McClennon and brother Malehi - Credit: Fiona McClennon

However, while Malehi's arrived without a hitch, the process for her middle child was more difficult due to it being their first adult passport.

The process required the teenager to attend an interview, with the Passport Office facing a huge backlog of applications as people flock to go back abroad following Covid restrictions.

The family is due to fly out of Norwich on Friday, July 15 and as of early Friday morning, Alex had not had their interview.

Ms McClennon said: "A family holiday abroad is something I have always wanted to do and we've been really excited, but this has just been so stressful.

"With Alex's encouragement we have made the really hard decision to go regardless of whether they can join us, but it just will not be the same without them - we would not be a complete family."

However, after an approach from this newspaper on Friday, an interview was arranged for Alex that same very same day.

Now, the family faces a nervous wait to see if the passport can be made on time - although Ms McClennon is optimistic.

A HM Passport Office spokesperson said: “We’re in contact with this customer and working with them to progress their passport application.

“Between March and May, we processed approximately three million applications, and 98.5pc of applications were completed within 10 weeks advised. But we cannot compromise security checks and people should apply with plenty of time prior to travelling.”