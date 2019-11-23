Video

'I didn't want her to be alone'- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

A passer-by who stopped to help after a serious collision between a car and two pedestrians has praised the emergency workers called to the scene.

Emergency services were called to the A1074 Dereham Road at 5pm on Friday after receiving reports of a collision involving a blue Suburu Legacy car and two pedestrians.

Emma, from Norwich and who did not wish to give her surname, was driving home at the time when she came across the incident.

She said she first became aware something had happened because of the large volume of traffic which was building up in the area.

She said: "It became apparent quite quickly that something was wrong. I grabbed my high-vis jacket and went to see what had happened."

The 34-year-old, who comes from a medical background, said when she arrived at the scene she and a man, who had stopped to call the police, found a car and an injured woman lying on the ground.

She said: "I was aware medically of what I needed to do, you put on your face and get on with it.

"The emergency services were really quick, literally I had got there, gone to the car and gone back to the woman and it took seconds for the fire engines and the ambulance to turn up and I think the police were already there."

Emma said in the time between her arriving on the scene and the emergency services taking over she had tried to reassure the woman who was lying on the ground: "I didn't want her to be alone, if anything [the crash] had already happened and she had spent some time on her own and I just didn't want her to spend anymore time on her own, I just reassured her.

"[When the paramedics arrived] I just handed over to them and explained that I had just talked to her.

"The emergency services were amazing."

Following the collision, the driver of the Subaru, a man in his 30s, along with one of the pedestrians, a man in his 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 50s who Emma comforted, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

She remains in a serious condition.