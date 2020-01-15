Fire crew rescues passengers from flooded car

Firefighters rescued the occupants of a car which began to flood on Dale Road, also known as Scarning Dale. Picture: Archant Archant

Firefighters came to the aid of a motorist and passengers when their vehicle began to flood.

A single fire crew from Dereham was called at around 11.24am on Wednesday (January 15) morning, following reports of a car getting into difficulty after driving into a ford on Dale Road, Scarning.

As a result of persistent rainfall the water level of the ford was higher than usual, but firefighters were able to free the occupants.

With the scene considered safe, the crew was stood down at around 12.20pm.

Norfolk County Council has meanwhile reminded road-users to take care due to the widespread localised flooding.

A spokesman said: "Our highways teams are dealing with a high number of incidents as a result of the storm on Tuesday night.

"It's always worth reminding ourselves not to enter flooded sections of roads as it may not be possible to assess the depth of the water and because of potential hazards that might not be visible."