Rail lines between Norwich and London blocked because of broken-down freight train

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London have been hit by disruption because of a broken-down freight train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations because a broken-down freight train has blocked lines between Norwich and London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rail operator Greater Anglia urged passengers to postpone their journeys, because the problem meant ines between Ipswich and Colchester had been blocked.

Greater Anglia said the freight train locomotive became defective late last night just north of Colchester station on the Colchester bound line.

The damage to the locomotive requires a specialist team to attend with the equipment necessary to enable the locomotive to be moved.

It means Greater Anglia is unable to run trains Colchester and Ipswich until the line reopens, a limited service will operate between Ipswich and Norwich in both directions.

Cancelled services included the 5.30am, 6.24am and 7.05am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street. The 9.30am from Liverpool Street to Norwich was also axed.

A string of other services between Norwich and London have also been disrupted. Services from Norwich to London are being terminated at Ipswich, while those travelling from the capital to Norwich are being terminated at Colchester.

Passengers heading to London from Norwich are being advised they can travel via Cambridge and Ely.