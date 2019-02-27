Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail lines between Norwich and London blocked because of broken-down freight train

27 February, 2019 - 06:57
Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London have been hit by disruption because of a broken-down freight train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London have been hit by disruption because of a broken-down freight train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations because a broken-down freight train has blocked lines between Norwich and London.

Rail operator Greater Anglia urged passengers to postpone their journeys, because the problem meant ines between Ipswich and Colchester had been blocked.

Greater Anglia said the freight train locomotive became defective late last night just north of Colchester station on the Colchester bound line.

The damage to the locomotive requires a specialist team to attend with the equipment necessary to enable the locomotive to be moved.

It means Greater Anglia is unable to run trains Colchester and Ipswich until the line reopens, a limited service will operate between Ipswich and Norwich in both directions.

Cancelled services included the 5.30am, 6.24am and 7.05am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street. The 9.30am from Liverpool Street to Norwich was also axed.

A string of other services between Norwich and London have also been disrupted. Services from Norwich to London are being terminated at Ipswich, while those travelling from the capital to Norwich are being terminated at Colchester.

Passengers heading to London from Norwich are being advised they can travel via Cambridge and Ely.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City still lead the way after Leeds suffer shock defeat in game in hand

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks less than impressed as his side head for a shock defeat in London Picture: PA.

‘It is a travesty’ - Broads’ pub on the market for £400,000 as a home

The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as

Heart FM to drop Norwich-based radio breakfast show

Dave and Heidi from Heart FM's East Anglian breakfast show. Heart's parent company Global is planning to axe regional breakfast radio shows across the UK, putting jobs at risk. Picture: Heart.co.uk

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Rail lines between Norwich and London blocked because of broken-down freight train

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London have been hit by disruption because of a broken-down freight train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Our children deserve better’ – Norfolk snubbed by school broadband improvement trial

The government is running a pilot scheme to improve internet connectivity in rural primary schools - but no Norfolk schools were selected for the pilot. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We just need to keep enjoying it’ – McLean ready for Championship promotion roller-coaster with Canaries

Kenny McLean became the latest Canaries player to seal a comeback success for Norwich, firing a fine winner as Bristol City were beaten 3-2 at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Incredible comeback set to continue for Norfolk cyclist as World Championships begin

Norfolk cycling star Victoria Williamson returned to competitive action at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Hong Kong in January Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists