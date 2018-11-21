Search

‘Pass-parcel-dolls’ created to raise money for charity

21 November, 2018 - 12:34
Pass-the-parcel dolls have been created to raise money for Marie Curie. Picture: Marie Curie

Women in Suffolk have completed a pass-the-parcel doll project to raise money for charity.

Sending the dolls to each other cross-county they have created 10 character dolls between them to raise money for Marie Curie.

The women involved have been affected by terminal illness; losing fathers, aunts, best friends, watching friends lose their partners and children lose their parents.

Margot Upstone, who led the project, was inspired by a creative doll-making project her eldest daughter had been involved in.

Ms Upstone had been “rattling charity tins” for Marie Curie and decided to do something more challenging and creative, and so the doll project was created.

Marie Curie supports people and families living with a terminal illness to make the most of the time they have together by providing care, emotional support, research and guidance. The dolls will be sold off for the charity.

