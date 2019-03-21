Video

Family face heartbreak after new puppy is diagnosed with deadly Parvovirus

Peach has Parvovirus. Photo: Aaron Moran Aaron Moran

A family have faced a heartbreaking decision after their new puppy was diagnosed with the extremely contagious and often deadly Parvovirus.

Aaron's son Leo with Peach. Photo: Aaron Moran Aaron's son Leo with Peach. Photo: Aaron Moran

Aaron Moran, 34, and his family, who live in Attleborough, bought the dog - who they named Peach - from a seller in Beccles and instantly “fell in love” when they met the Labrador Collie cross.

But a few days after bringing Peach home she started vomiting and they noticed blood in her stools.

Concerned, they called the vet to try and find out what could be wrong with her.

Mr Moran said: “When we called and described what was happening the vet said straight away that it sounded like Parvovirus.

“We took her to the vets and we had to wait in the car park because of how contagious the virus is.

“The vet said to us that we only had two choices, we could start intensive treatment straight away or they could euthanise her.

“There was absolutely no way we could even consider putting her down, she has such a gentle temperament and my two boys who are six and three absolutely adore her.”

Peach has Parvovirus. Photo: Aaron Moran Peach has Parvovirus. Photo: Aaron Moran

The vets quoted the family £2500 for the week long treatment and board, a large sum which Mr Moran explained was difficult for them to cover the full costs.

He has set up a fundraising page in the hopes of finding some help with paying for Peach’s care.

Mr Moran said: “We’ve never asked anyone for money before and it’s not comfortable but it’s hard to cover.

“But we just could not make the decision to put her down, anyone would have done the same if they had met her.”

You can donate to Peach’s treatment fund here.

Aaron Moran and his two sons Leo and Isaac with their puppy Peach. Photo: Aaron Moran Aaron Moran and his two sons Leo and Isaac with their puppy Peach. Photo: Aaron Moran

Peach has Parvovirus. Photo: Aaron Moran Peach has Parvovirus. Photo: Aaron Moran