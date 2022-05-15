OPINION: Party-gait Skip style: A slow stroll through Cromer with ice cream

Opinion

My Maytime meanderings usually start with a first whirly ice-cream of the season held aloft like a small Olympic flame as I look for mardling companions along a suddenly-alive Cromer seafront.

I rehearse a few potential topics on taking a seat outside the impressive Hotel de Paris overlooking pier, waves and gulls squabbling around takeaway treats. The fact “de Paris” is an ill-suited anagram of “despair” still comes as a major shock to most of those with whom I feel obliged to share such a discovery.

One affable chap changed the subject adroitly by asking if I remembered him from my cricketing days with Caister when we met in a friendly contest at Halvergate. It turned out he bowled me out third ball. I emphasised that must have been one of my longer innings – but I couldn’t recall much about it beyond missing his first two brisk warning deliveries.

We shared a few mutual impressions of our “good old days” on the local sporting beat around the Yarmouth area during the 1960s. After-match socialising in the club bar or village pub tended to afford me far more meaningful contributions than on the field of play. Impromptu renditions spiced with Singing Postman classics and other snatches of Norfolk culture were handy extras on the Caister scorecard.

As my old acquaintance prepared to catch up with his missus for a fish-and-chips treat, I simply could not resist a sort of topical reference to remember me by until we bump into each other again.

“Does Halvergate sound like a scandal to you?” I put him out of his misery after the sort of perplexed stare I used to get from local umpires when seeking an lbw decision.

“Well, we’ve got Partygate and Beergate in full swing on the Westminster political roundabout, current successors to Watergate and countless others given the “gate” treatment since Richard Nixon was forced to resign as US president in 1974”

The look suggested I might be bordering on the unhinged.

I bade him farewell and wondered if anyone along the busy promenade would own up to coming from Saxlingham Nethergate, Damgate Marshes, near Acle, or Gateley …I yearned for a whiff of scandal to go with fresh air and ozone. I got a chance to share local history instead with a chatty visitor from Spalding.

She claimed Cromer was second only to Cleethorpes on her list of exceptional watering holes. I told her my favourite place in Lincolnshire had to be the picturesque village of Thimbleby , near Horncastle. with its thatched cottages and old village pump surviving from 1857 standing inside a three-sided red brick enclosure. I fought off an old urge to ask if the place might have been named after Richard, David or Jonathan …(work that out for yourselves)..

My new-found Lincolnshire link sought details about serious damage to Cromer Pier over the years. I recalled dramatic events of November in 1993 when it was sliced in half by a runaway barge and became a leading tourist attraction before a new holiday campaign beckoned with the official reopening six months later. I told how I missed my little outings to end of the pier, especially when I felt too close to end of my tether.

No doubt many experienced similar withdrawal symptoms in 1940 when it was decided to blow up the central portion of the pier to prevent any invading troops having easy access to the town.

Local people were warned demolition would take place at noon on a particular Saturday and advised to open their windows to lessen damage from the blast. High noon came and went. Nothing happened. Many residents closed their windows – only to regret it when at about four o’clock there came an almighty explosion Debris shattered windows and damaged property.

Then it dawned on the demolition brigade that the lifeboat crew couldn’t get down to the lifeboat shed. “Well done, Wilson! I was wondering who would be first to notice that little problem! ”said Cromer’s answer to Captain Mainwaring. Temporary planking went over the hole. In dark and wet conditions the crew must have been in greater danger going across that gap than they were in the churning sea.

The savage 1953 floods did take their toll on the present pier but its reputation as one of Norfolk’s best-loved attractions since opening in 1901 remains strong. I promised to take a peek at Cleethorpes Pier if time allows on my next venture into Lincolnshire. It’s had a bit of a chequered history since opening in 1873 costing £8,000 provided, by the Manchester, Sheffield and Lincolnshire Railways. later to become the Great Central Railway.

So ended an enterprising opener to a fresh session of mardling, memories, mingling and moving into fresh bits of territory beyond the Costa-del-Croma. I must lick myself into shape for more daring diversions with another whirly ice-cream before long.

My gateway to discovery.