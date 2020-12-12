Maternity appointment rules relaxed at hospital

Published: 9:55 AM December 12, 2020

Partners will be allowed to attend maternity appointments again at a Norfolk hospital.

They will be able to accompany expectant mums to scans and clinics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn from Monday.

Partners were previously not allowed to attend as part of the hospital's precautions against coronavirus. Those attending from December 14 must be in the pregnant woman’s household bubble and their designated birth partner.

All visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer and wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing from other patients, visitors and staff.

The waiting room is also running at a third of its usual capacity. Due to limited space, the maternity team may need to ask partners to wait outside the hospital if the room reaches capacity.

To help keep the waiting room as empty as possible, the team also ask that patients attend their hospital appointment no more than five minutes before the allocated time.