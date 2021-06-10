Photos: Norfolk and Suffolk stargazers catch a glimpse of partial eclipse
- Credit: Valerie Bond
Stargazers in Norfolk and Suffolk were amazed after they caught a rare glimpse of a partial eclipse.
The astronomical event was visible in the area between 10am and 12:30pm on Thursday (10), when a third of the sun was blocked by the moon.
Plenty of people were able to capture the event across East Anglia which showed the moon and sun in a psychedelic frame of clouds.
As the pictures from our readers show, the weather was kind to the budding astronomers as low cloud could have meant the event was hidden from view.
But those in Norfolk and Suffolk weren't as lucky as those further up north, who were able to see far more of the covered sun.
Those who missed it will be forced to wait a year until the next one occurs in October 2022.
