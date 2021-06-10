News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Photos: Norfolk and Suffolk stargazers catch a glimpse of partial eclipse

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:47 PM June 10, 2021   
The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk.

The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk. - Credit: Valerie Bond

Stargazers in Norfolk and Suffolk were amazed after they caught a rare glimpse of a partial eclipse.

The astronomical event was visible in the area between 10am and 12:30pm on Thursday (10), when a third of the sun was blocked by the moon.

The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk.

The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk. - Credit: Jackie Hope

Plenty of people were able to capture the event across East Anglia which showed the moon and sun in a psychedelic frame of clouds.

As the pictures from our readers show, the weather was kind to the budding astronomers as low cloud could have meant the event was hidden from view.

The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk.

The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk. - Credit: Valerie Bond

But those in Norfolk and Suffolk weren't as lucky as those further up north, who were able to see far more of the covered sun.

You may also want to watch:

Those who missed it will be forced to wait a year until the next one occurs in October 2022.

The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk.

The eclipse as it broke over Norfolk. - Credit: Valerie Bond

The eclipse as it broke over Suffolk.

The eclipse as it broke over Suffolk. - Credit: Mark Hunter

The eclipse as it broke over Suffolk.

The eclipse as it broke over Suffolk. - Credit: Janice Poulson


