Part of A11 closed following rush hour crash
Published: 5:56 PM April 16, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A lane of the A11 is closed to traffic heading into Norwich following a crash during rush hour traffic.
Police are on the scene near the Thickthorn Interchange following a crash earlier on Friday evening.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary wrote on Twitter that one lane of the northbound carriageway had been closed as a result of the incident.
Police have urged people to avoid the area, seek alternative routes and expect delays while traffic officers tend to the scene.
The incident has led to a heavy tailback of traffic between Wymondham and Thickthorn in the Norwich-bound carriageway.
You may also want to watch:
No further details have been made available at this time.
Most Read
- 1 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
- 2 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
- 3 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
- 4 Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital
- 5 McDonald's branch to close for up to three months
- 6 'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror
- 7 Mental health hospital owed £2m to staff and creditors when it shut
- 8 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
- 9 Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from cliff
- 10 Fashion chain's £50,000 debt written off
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus