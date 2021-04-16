Part of A11 closed following rush hour crash

Published: 5:56 PM April 16, 2021

A lane of the A11 is closed to traffic heading into Norwich following a crash during rush hour traffic.

Police are on the scene near the Thickthorn Interchange following a crash earlier on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary wrote on Twitter that one lane of the northbound carriageway had been closed as a result of the incident.

#A11 Thickthorn @NSRAPT on scene at an RTC with lane 1 closed in the northbound carriageway please avoid the area and expect delays #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 16, 2021

Police have urged people to avoid the area, seek alternative routes and expect delays while traffic officers tend to the scene.

The incident has led to a heavy tailback of traffic between Wymondham and Thickthorn in the Norwich-bound carriageway.

No further details have been made available at this time.



