Part of A11 closed following rush hour crash

David Hannant

Published: 5:56 PM April 16, 2021   
Thickthorn interchange roundabout.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thickthorn interchange roundabout.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A lane of the A11 is closed to traffic heading into Norwich following a crash during rush hour traffic. 

Police are on the scene near the Thickthorn Interchange following a crash earlier on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary wrote on Twitter that one lane of the northbound carriageway had been closed as a result of the incident.

Police have urged people to avoid the area, seek alternative routes and expect delays while traffic officers tend to the scene. 

The incident has led to a heavy tailback of traffic between Wymondham and Thickthorn in the Norwich-bound carriageway.

No further details have been made available at this time.


