Town's Estate Agent offers to print school work for children during lockdown
A town estate agents has offered to print children’s school work so local parents can continue to home school during lockdown.
Parson Estate Agents is doing its bit for the community in Diss and Harleston.
With the cost of ink and some families not having access to a printer at home, owner Kevin Parson said it was the least they could do.
“I have two grandchildren and everything is up in the air, so I thought: ‘What could we do to help?’.
“I spoke with a local head teacher and he said everything is online at the minute but they do have work sheets.
“So, we wrote a post and put it on Facebook. We have printing facilities and the paper. Families can email over work sheets as a PDF or word document and we will arrange to post them or for parents to collect them – adhering to social distancing measures.”
Mr Parson, 60, has had the business in the town for 18 years.
Contact Parson Estate Agents, located on Victoria Road, via email on enquiries@parson.ldt.uk.
They have set a maximum limit of 24 copies per child, per week.