News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

The new rules you need to know about for the return of parkrun

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:57 AM July 20, 2021   
Gorleston Parkrun taking in the cliffs.

Gorleston Parkrun taking in the cliffs. - Credit: Richard Knibb

Parkrun's weekly 5K events will be returning across Norfolk this weekend with clear rules for all participants.

The running event, which was last held in March 2020, will be returning on Saturday, July 24, but with the following rules for its volunteers:

  • sanitise hands

  • observe local Covid guidelines

  • barcode scanning - at 5K one per 50 finishers, juniors will be one per 25 finishers

  • virtual volunteer app will be used for timing and scanning 

  • ask run director for QR code for to upload timer and barcode files

  • distance yourself

  • be kind

  • stay home if you or anyone in your household is unwell

Runners taking part in a parkrun at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: SIMON PARKER

Parkrun will be returning on Saturday, July 24.

Runners have also been advised to:

  • distance yourself

  • be quiet at the pre-event brief and start line

  • position yourself according to your estimated finish time

  • minimise amount of time spent close to others

  • respect other people's personal space

  • support your children to socially distance

  • observe local Covid guidelines

  • no spitting or high fiving

  • show your barcodes to the scanner from a distance

  • stay home if you or others in your household are unwell

You may also want to watch:

Helen Hood, head of event delivery for parkrun, said: "We are pleased to announce that the large majority of 5k parkrun events in England will reopen on Saturday, July 24.

Rules from the Covid framework for volunteers at Parkrun.

Rules from the Covid framework for volunteers at Parkrun. - Credit: Parkrun



"Many of our teams would benefit from building their volunteer community.

"Please check out the future roster on your local event’s website, look out for any social media requests for help, sign-up to volunteer emails and grasp the opportunity to experience the joy of volunteering. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
  2. 2 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
  3. 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  1. 4 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
  2. 5 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
  3. 6 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
  4. 7 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  5. 8 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
  6. 9 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
  7. 10 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

"Please do note that a small number of events are cancelled for various reasons and some events do not have permission to return yet, so we strongly recommend checking your local parkrun event page and/or their associated social media prior to making plans or travelling.

"In preparation for the return of parkrun in England, we would encourage you to familiarise yourself with our Covid codes.

"All parkrun events are required to follow our Covid framework." 

Parkrun's Covid framework was developed in collaboration with Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and will be used at all parkrun events for the foreseeable future.

Rules from the Covid framework for runners and walkers at Parkrun.

Rules from the Covid framework for runners and walkers at Parkrun. - Credit: Parkrun

See more: Nine Norfolk Parkruns and when you'll be able to try them

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils

What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus