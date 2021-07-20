The new rules you need to know about for the return of parkrun
- Credit: Richard Knibb
Parkrun's weekly 5K events will be returning across Norfolk this weekend with clear rules for all participants.
The running event, which was last held in March 2020, will be returning on Saturday, July 24, but with the following rules for its volunteers:
sanitise hands
observe local Covid guidelines
barcode scanning - at 5K one per 50 finishers, juniors will be one per 25 finishers
virtual volunteer app will be used for timing and scanning
ask run director for QR code for to upload timer and barcode files
distance yourself
be kind
stay home if you or anyone in your household is unwell
Runners have also been advised to:
distance yourself
be quiet at the pre-event brief and start line
position yourself according to your estimated finish time
minimise amount of time spent close to others
respect other people's personal space
support your children to socially distance
observe local Covid guidelines
no spitting or high fiving
show your barcodes to the scanner from a distance
stay home if you or others in your household are unwell
You may also want to watch:
Helen Hood, head of event delivery for parkrun, said: "We are pleased to announce that the large majority of 5k parkrun events in England will reopen on Saturday, July 24.
"Many of our teams would benefit from building their volunteer community.
"Please check out the future roster on your local event’s website, look out for any social media requests for help, sign-up to volunteer emails and grasp the opportunity to experience the joy of volunteering.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
- 2 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
- 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
- 4 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
- 5 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
- 6 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
- 7 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
- 8 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
- 9 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
- 10 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
"Please do note that a small number of events are cancelled for various reasons and some events do not have permission to return yet, so we strongly recommend checking your local parkrun event page and/or their associated social media prior to making plans or travelling.
"In preparation for the return of parkrun in England, we would encourage you to familiarise yourself with our Covid codes.
"All parkrun events are required to follow our Covid framework."
Parkrun's Covid framework was developed in collaboration with Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and will be used at all parkrun events for the foreseeable future.
See more: Nine Norfolk Parkruns and when you'll be able to try them