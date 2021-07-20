The new rules you need to know about for the return of parkrun

Published: 10:57 AM July 20, 2021

Parkrun's weekly 5K events will be returning across Norfolk this weekend with clear rules for all participants.

The running event, which was last held in March 2020, will be returning on Saturday, July 24, but with the following rules for its volunteers:

sanitise hands

observe local Covid guidelines

barcode scanning - at 5K one per 50 finishers, juniors will be one per 25 finishers

virtual volunteer app will be used for timing and scanning

ask run director for QR code for to upload timer and barcode files

distance yourself

be kind

stay home if you or anyone in your household is unwell

Runners have also been advised to:

distance yourself

be quiet at the pre-event brief and start line

position yourself according to your estimated finish time

minimise amount of time spent close to others

respect other people's personal space

support your children to socially distance

observe local Covid guidelines

no spitting or high fiving

show your barcodes to the scanner from a distance

stay home if you or others in your household are unwell

Helen Hood, head of event delivery for parkrun, said: "We are pleased to announce that the large majority of 5k parkrun events in England will reopen on Saturday, July 24.

Rules from the Covid framework for volunteers at Parkrun.





"Many of our teams would benefit from building their volunteer community.

"Please check out the future roster on your local event’s website, look out for any social media requests for help, sign-up to volunteer emails and grasp the opportunity to experience the joy of volunteering.

"Please do note that a small number of events are cancelled for various reasons and some events do not have permission to return yet, so we strongly recommend checking your local parkrun event page and/or their associated social media prior to making plans or travelling.

"In preparation for the return of parkrun in England, we would encourage you to familiarise yourself with our Covid codes.

"All parkrun events are required to follow our Covid framework."

Parkrun's Covid framework was developed in collaboration with Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and will be used at all parkrun events for the foreseeable future.

Rules from the Covid framework for runners and walkers at Parkrun.

