Parkrun delayed even further due to 'Freedom Day' changes

James Weeds

Published: 9:51 PM June 14, 2021   
Thetford parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Picture: Graham Wade

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Picture: Graham Wade - Credit: Graham Wade

After the prime minister announced the delay of freedom day, fun runners will have wait a little while longer for Parkrun's return.

Thetford Parkrun celebrated its 150th run by making the event the 2015 Christmas Jumper Run.

Thetford Parkrun celebrated its 150th run by making the event the 2015 Christmas Jumper Run. - Credit: Submitted

Boris Johnson announced that the date for step four of the roadmap out of lockdown will be delayed from June 21 until up to July 19.

This means that all current restrictions will remain in place for another four weeks - with the one exception being weddings and wakes - including the restrictions on organised sporting events such as the popular 5k run, which has events all over the region.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Parkrun said: "Whilst this delay is disappointing, it is now our intention that 5k events in England will restart on Saturday 24 July.

"A huge amount of work has been done in recent weeks to ensure we have permission to return from the large majority of landowners."

Park Run celebrated a decade in the Norfolk region at the end of 2019.

