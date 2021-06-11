Delight as restart date confirmed for parkrun events

Published: 4:39 PM June 11, 2021

Parkrunners at Eaton Park in Norwich a month before events were suspended due to Covid - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A restart date has been confirmed for parkruns in Norfolk subject to government communication on the coronavirus roadmap announcement.

Parkrun has released a statement to say there is now "a strong consensus" from landowners and public health officials for the return of the 5k events to help improve mental and physical health.

A restart date of Saturday, June 26 has been confirmed for the events which attract runners of all ages and abilities across Norfolk.

The events, which were due to resume on June 5, were delayed after only a third of landowners gave permission across the country.

Sheringham parkrun

Parkruns in Norwich, Catton, Brundall, Blickling, King's Lynn, Sloughbottom Park, Sheringham, Colney Lane, Loch Neaton, Lowestoft and Lingwood and Hunstanton had all opted in for the June 5 date.

But parkrun chief operating officer Tom Williams has thanked the hundreds of landowners, the government, public health officials and the wider parkrun community for its "incredible efforts" to work towards a restart date.

Mr Williams said they had to take into account various factors such as the size of events and the ease of travel for them.

He added: "We know that, on Monday, the Prime Minister will be confirming the details and timing of step four, and that his announcement may have a material impact on our ability to reopen on June 26.

"We are celebrating today, as we now know that parkrun will return in England before too long, and we cannot wait to see the magic of parkrun enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of participants every week, very soon."

Parkrun will continue to work towards securing those events which still require permission from landowners and local event teams.

Mr Williams said: "Following a careful review of the information available, we now have a high degree of confidence that, when events do return, they will be safe, enjoyable, and accessible for all those who wish to take part in social, outdoor, physical activity, with their local community."

Mulbarton parkrun announced in May that it would not be continuing when events were officially allowed to restart across the UK.